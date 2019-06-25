A paediatrician who toured Texas detention facilities for immigrant children last week declared conditions so deplorable that she compared them to those in “torture facilities,” ABC News reported.

Dr Dolly Lucio Sevier made the chilling observation in a medical declaration obtained by ABC. She said conditions for unaccompanied minors in the McAllen facility included “extreme cold temperatures, lights on 24 hours a day, [with] no adequate access to medical care, basic sanitation, water or adequate food.”

She told ABC it felt “worse than jail.” It “just felt ... lawless,” she added. “Imagine your own children there. I can’t imagine my child being there and not being broken.”

Lucio Sevier, a private-practice physician in the Rio Grande Valley, and a group of lawyers toured facilities at Clint and McAllen. They witnessed listless, dirty, nappy-less babies and toddlers; crowded conditions; and children sleeping on concrete floors. Older children were taking care of younger ones as best as they could in the absence of any adult help, said one witness. The youngest “inmate” was less than 3 months old.

Teens told the physician that they weren’t able to even wash their hands. Young mothers in detention with infants were unable to wash out their babies’ bottles, according to Lucio Sevier. She called the appalling lack of sanitary conditions “tantamount to intentionally causing the spread of disease.”

There also were no age-appropriate pureed foods for babies, she noted.

Amid a flu outbreak at McAllen, the lawyers demanded that four seriously ill infants be taken to a hospital for treatment. Six immigrant children have died in federal custody.

After the observers exposed conditions at the overcrowded Clint facility last week, 300 children were evacuated on Monday and taken to undisclosed locations. President Donald Trump boasted on Sunday that border officials were doing a “fantastic job” housing immigrant children.