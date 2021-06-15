In The Heights Director Has Disappointing Response To 'Whitewashing' Criticisms

After a yearlong delay due to the pandemic, In the Heights opened in US cinemas last week to near-universal praise from critics, many of whom hailed it as a cinematic celebration of Latinx culture.

The movie, based on the 2008 Broadway musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, has nonetheless drawn a fair amount of online backlash for its glaring lack of Afro-Latinx representation.

The cast features many light-skinned and white-passing actors, including Anthony Ramos and Leslie Grace — and many see the film as a less-than-accurate depiction of New York City’s Washington Heights neighbourhood, where it takes place. The film’s only Black principal character, Benny, is played by Corey Hawkins, a non-Latino actor.

Speaking to The Root’s Felice León in a video interview last week, director Jon M. Chu touched on accusations that the film had been “whitewashed.”

“I think that was something we talked about and I needed to be educated about, of course,” Chu said. “In the end, when we were looking at the cast, we tried to get the people that were best for those roles.”

“I think that’s a really good conversation to have, something that we should all be talking about,” he added.

Catch the interview below: