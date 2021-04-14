Musical theatre fans might notice a few changes to the In The Heights score when the film adaptation of the hit show debuts later this year in June.

The song 96,000, which features in the stage version’s first act, originally contained a reference to Donald Trump, with the character Benny singing: “I’ll be a businessman, richer than Nina’s daddy, Donald Trump and I are on the links and he’s my caddy.”

In The Heights premiered on Broadway in 2008, eight years before Trump’s presidency. But when composer Lin-Manuel Miranda began revisiting the music ahead of the movie version, he opted to swap Trump out for golf star Tiger Woods.

In a recent interview with Variety, Lin-Manuel shared his reasoning, explaining: “When I wrote it, he was an avatar for the Monopoly man. He was just, like, a famous rich person. Then when time moves on and he becomes the stain on American democracy, you change the lyric.”