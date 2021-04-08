Marcia Gay Harden Suggests Dame Judi Dench Was 'Not So Happy' To Lose Out To Her At The Oscars

Oscar-winning actor Marcia Gay Harden has suggested Dame Judi Dench was “not so happy” after losing out to her at the Academy Awards 20 years ago.

At the 2001 Oscars, Marcia was the outside choice to win in the Best Supporting Actress category, where she was in the running against Kate Hudson, Julie Walters, Frances McDormand and Dame Judi.

So, it came as a huge surprise when Marcia ended up coming out on top during the show, and while she remembers her night at the Academy Awards as a great one, she also told Vulture that one of her fellow nominees was less than enthused about the result.

“It just felt great,” she recalled. “And by the way, I felt the [other] girls were really happy for me as well.

“There was one I will not mention — but it wasn’t Kate — who seemingly wasn’t so happy.”