Marcia Gay Harden Suggests Dame Judi Dench Was 'Not So Happy' To Lose Out To Her At The Oscars

Oscar-winning actor Marcia Gay Harden has suggested Dame Judi Dench was “not so happy” after losing out to her at the Academy Awards 20 years ago.
At the 2001 Oscars, Marcia was the outside choice to win in the Best Supporting Actress category, where she was in the running against Kate Hudson, Julie Walters, Frances McDormand and Dame Judi.
So, it came as a huge surprise when Marcia ended up coming out on top during the show, and while she remembers her night at the Academy Awards as a great one, she also told Vulture that one of her fellow nominees was less than enthused about the result.
“It just felt great,” she recalled. “And by the way, I felt the [other] girls were really happy for me as well.
“There was one I will not mention — but it wasn’t Kate — who seemingly wasn’t so happy.”
As the interview went on, Marcia ruled out Julie Walters and noted she is friends with Frances McDormand, suggesting it was Dame Judi who was unhappy about the result.
She insisted: “I don’t want to say anything negative about anybody, honestly. It was my perception that somebody wasn’t so happy, but you never know what people have going on. Whatever.
“However, I’m a big one for effusive congratulations. That’s who I am. I’m just so happy for other people in their wins and their glories. For me, there’s plenty of room at the top. Sometimes you just accept that life rolls along and things come to you when they should.”
HuffPost UK has contacted Dame Judi Dench’s representatives for comment.
Dame Judi has been nominated for a total of seven Oscars, winning in 1998 for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I in Shakespeare In Love.
Since 2001, Marcia has appeared in Mystic River, Mona Lisa Smile and the Fifty Shades trilogy, playing the on-screen mother of Jamie Dornan.
Last year, she also shared the screen with Jennifer Aniston in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.