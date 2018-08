Incredible Photos Celebrate Breastfeeding Mums Around The World

A photographer has travelled to 19 countries to capture incredibly candid moments between mums and their breastfeeding babies.

New York City-based photographer Tina Boyadjieva ventured to countries including South Africa, Uganda, China, Turkey, the UK and Peru to celebrate the bond between babies and their mothers across different cultures, ahead of World Breastfeeding Week (1 August). Some of the women even shared an insight into their lives, as well as the trials and tribulations of breastfeeding.

The photographs were taken in collaboration with Lansinoh, which specialises in breastfeeding products. The company’s CEO Kevin Vyse-Peacock said of the pictures: “Even though every mother has a different journey, they are all united in the undisputed love and dedication they have in caring for their baby.”