One Month After The Tsunami And Earthquake, Indonesia's Needs Are Greater Than Ever

“It’s not that we’ve had a tsunami – it’s not just that we have had an earthquake too. It’s the liquefaction and the mudslides too. It’s unprecedented.”

That’s my colleague Chalid, after I asked him what he’d most like the rest of the world to understand about Indonesia right now. I’m here with him and other colleagues, witnessing the aftermath of the devastating earthquake and tsunami.

And if you’re wondering what ‘liquefaction’ is – you’re not alone. I didn’t have a clue until I arrived in Jakarta.

Liquefaction is the grim process by which the force of an earthquake churns soil into liquid – swallowing whole buildings, homes and people. Here in Indonesia, it’s meant that whole villages have been swallowed up by the earth.

The scale of human loss here is hard to fathom. ActionAid’s Fransisca ‘Iko’ Fitri says: “We’re all in shock – devastated. This is one of the biggest earthquakes our country has suffered.”

A locally-led recovery effort is putting in a superhuman effort – powered mostly by incredible women. The circumstances of carrying out the recovery are, to put it mildly, very difficult right now. Aftershocks continue, thousands of people are missing, and the official death toll has risen to over 2,000. Many fear the real figure is much higher.