Influencer Urges Women To Ditch Headphones, But Why Is The Onus Still On Us?

“I always have a planned route with a familiar feel to it so, I know the way back quickly and confidently,” she previously told HuffPost. “I run on roads, along the Thames and routes I know like the back of my hand. I feel safe and feel like the benefits of running outweigh any fears.”

Kate Oliver, 28, also based in London, suggested running in groups. Last winter, as evenings grew shorter, she ran with her boyfriend and friends.