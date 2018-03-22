The Information Commissioner’s agonising wait for a warrant to raid Cambridge Analytica’s London HQ has been prolonged until Friday at the earliest.

Elizabeth Denham said on Monday that she was seeking the legal power to compel the controversial data firm to hand over evidence as part of a probe into alleged unauthorised use of data from up to 50m Facebook profiles.

But on Thursday, a High Court judge adjourned the application to search the New Oxford Street building until tomorrow, four full days after the bid was announced.

Denham’s office, the ICO, sought the warrant on Monday night after the Observer and Channel 4 News revealed Cambridge Analytica had harvested data gleaned from Facebook users via a seemingly innocuous quiz app.

But as days went by and the scandal grew, the ICO repeatedly said it had “no update” on its legal quest for a warrant.

On Thursday morning a spokesperson said: “A High Court judge has adjourned the ICO’s application for a warrant relating to Cambridge Analytica until Friday.

“The ICO will be in court to continue to pursue the warrant to obtain access to data and information to take forward our investigation.”

On Tuesday, HuffPost UK witnessed 10 plastic crates filled with folders and documents being removed from Cambridge Analytica’s London HQ building, which includes the offices of other firms.