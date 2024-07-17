Country Singer Ingrid Andress Confirms She's Checking Into Rehab After 'Drunk' National Anthem Performance

Ingrid Andress performing at the Home Run Derby in Arlington, Texas Daniel Shirey via MLB Photos via Getty Images

American singer Ingrid Andress has told fans she is checking into a rehab facility after admitting she was intoxicated during her national anthem performance at a major sporting event this week.

On Monday night, Ingrid was a guest performer at the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, where she opened the proceedings with a rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner.

Unfortunately, the country singer’s performance wound up going viral for the reasons no performer would hope for, leading her to issue a statement the following day.

“I’m not gonna bullshit y’all, I was drunk last night,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday night. “I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night.”

She continued: “I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition.”

“I’ll let y’all know how rehab is, I hear it’s super fun,” Ingrid then joked.

Since releasing her debut album Lady Like in 2020, Ingrid has become a rising star on the country music scene, scoring nominations in the New Artist categories at both the Country Music Association Awards and Grammys.

Ingrid has been nominated for four Grammys in total, most recently scoring a Best Country Duo/Group Performance nod for Wishful Drinking, her collaboration with Sam Hunt.

The track previously reached number one in the US country charts upon its release in 2022.

As a songwriter, Ingrid has also previously worked with artists including Charli XCX, Bebe Rexha and Fletcher.

