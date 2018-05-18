ITV drama ‘Innocent’ drew to a shock conclusion on Thursday (17 May) night, as the identity of Tara Collins’s real killer was finally revealed. Having confirmed her husband David’s innocence during the previous episode, tensions ran high the net closed in on her sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Rob.

However, there was a twist in store during the final 30 minutes of the episode, which uncovered the real cuplrit. *Warning!* A massive spoiler is about to follow... After raising DI Hudson’s suspicions when he warned her to stop coming over to see David, his brother Phil became a last minute suspect, and it wasn’t long before he confessed to his crime. During a confrontation with David, Phil revealed he had always been jealous of his brother’s life, and on the night Tara died, he admitted he had driven down from Bolton to watch gleefully as his marriage fell apart.

He then revealed that on his journey, he drove past a drunk Tara at the train station and picked her up in his van, where he soon touched her inappropriately. After she brushed him off and told him she would “never go that low”, his inferiority complex reared its head and he followed her out of the van and hit her with a lump hammer in a fit of emotional rage. The revelation blindsided viewers, who had suspected either Alice or Rob was guilty:

I just had to watch the final episode after work and I can not believe it was his brother what a shock!#Innocent #ITV #shock — Stuart Davis (@stuartdavis21) May 17, 2018

#innocent @ITV fantastic ending..didnt see that one coming..fantastic acting from all. — Mandy Norris (@mandyR33) May 18, 2018

#Innocent ooooh @leeingleby just amazing. I was convinced I knew who did it in episode two. Utterly convinced. Then bam....blindsided. (is blindsided a word?) anyway it was brilliant. May I also say, swearing has never sounded better than when a northerner is saying it. 👏👏👏 — Charlene Williams (@NotPrincessChar) May 17, 2018

Brilliant drama. Wasn’t sure what I was expecting but not that ending! Feels like a really satisfying end though, really well done 👏🏻👏🏻 #innocent — Katy Iwasyk (@Katyiwasyk) May 17, 2018

Decent ending @ITV, I didn't think the doting brother had it in him to kill. Looks like I was wrong! 😱 #Innocent — Sean Hughes (@SeanE_H) May 17, 2018

Well, I never expected that! Fantastic drama, beautifully cast and acted. Loved it 😍 #innocent — Eileen (@art2artz) May 17, 2018

Well I wasn't expecting that #Innocent......worth waiting to watch on ITV+1 for the last 4 nights. Well acted, lovely locations and a fantastic ending!! — Angela Doyle (@Ange_La1968) May 17, 2018

Oh my god @_DanielRyan it was you! I never suspected you at all. Great ending I loved it! I'm glad your brother decided to take the kids back to who raised them. Brilliant series! #Innocent @itv X — Charlie (@Charlie__Tweets) May 17, 2018

Excellent drama #Innocent & what a clever twist at the end..emotionally charged scene between the brothers was superb @leeingleby @_DanielRyan you deserve all the tweets you're getting! Thank you to all involved — Judy Concannon (@ConcannonJudy) May 17, 2018

However, there were others who said they knew all along, obvioulsy:

#Innocent knew it was the brother since Tuesday episode! — Claire Holland (@hollandcl) May 17, 2018

think everyone watching #innocent knows that phil collins the brother was the killer ? from day 1 everyone says the brother ?? soo not a suprising ending?? probabaly a boring ending -- as we all guessed right --veras better drama with suprises — Trudy Downes (@TrudyDownes) May 18, 2018

Fantastic drama was #Innocent but called it from ep1 #JustSaying — John Brackenridge (@Moley777) May 17, 2018

I reckoned it was him on the 3rd night. It's the same with most dramas it's always the least likely person who dunnit #Innocent — Christine Kimber (@cjkgal) May 18, 2018