Okay millennials, buckle up - because Instagram’s latest feature is about to make you feel old as hell.

Instagram is reportedly working on the function that will let us add a song to our profiles, à la MySpace in the early noughties.

Alessandro Paluzzi, a Twitter-famous mobile developer and reverse engineer, claims to have uncovered the latest trial from the app after investigating the platform’s latest development codes.

In a series of screenshots, Alessandro shared how users should be able to soon add music to their Insta accounts via the Edit Profile menu.

#Instagram is working on the ability to add a song to your profile 👀 pic.twitter.com/zX2jIlZLzc — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) October 17, 2022

From there, you’ll be able to pick a song that’ll show on your ‘about’ section of your profile - users will also have the option to add a caption to go along with their song of choice.

For anyone who had a MySpace profile back in the day, the new feature is nothing new - the option to add a song to your account had been a function of MySpace from its inception.

Unfortunately there’s no guarantee as to when we can expect to choose our tunes – as a Instagram representative confirmed to HITC that the ‘feature is an internal prototype and is not being tested externally at the moment.’