Instant Hotel Contestant Jannine Moar Has Died, Aged 61

Former Instant Hotel contestant Jannine Moar has died at the age of 61. Jannine and her husband Mark took part in the first series of Instant Hotel, which originally aired in Australia in 2017, before finding an international audience when it debuted on Netflix a year later. The couple’s B&B was one of the most memorable ever shown on Instant Hotel, due to its elaborate 1950s theming. A post shared on the property’s Facebook page last month confirmed that Jannine had died in June.

Netflix Jannine and her husband Mark posing in their 50s-themed B&B

“It is with great sadness that we announce Jannine’s passing on 21st of June 2021,” the post read. “Jannine will be forever missed by her loving husband Mark, daughter Hollie, family, friends, B&B guests and fans of Instant Hotel worldwide.” The tribute to Jannine also included a quote which read: “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed, forever dear.”

An obituary shared in The Mercury noted that Jannine died “peacefully surrounded by family”. In October 2020, a post on the Facebook page for Jannine and Mark’s property said that she had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Netflix Jannine and Mark were favourites of Instant Hotel viewers