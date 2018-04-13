The revelation that election staff in London worked 26,000 hours overtime during the 2017 snap general election prove there is an “impending crisis” in Britain’s democratic process, Labour has warned.

Statistics collected by the Association of Electoral Administrators (AEA) showed on average permanently-employed staff members worked 155 hours overtime during the three month period.

Theresa May’s decision to call an election for June 8 meant local authority election staff had to work on a general election at the same time as the local elections on May 4.

John Turner, the AEA chief executive, used his report on the running of the election to warn “urgent action” was required by ministers to prevent “further fracture and fail” in the system.

Voters are due to go to the polls again in under a month for local elections across England, including in London.