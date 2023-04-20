Introducing Sex Toys Made Of Ocean Plastic... So We Can Stop F***king The Planet

The Natural Love Company

With the UN estimating that the volume of plastic pollution entering the ocean each year is set to double or triple by 2040, it’s safe to say we are absolutely f***king our planet.

But what if we could use all this wasted plastic for good? Globally, the use of recycled ocean plastics is becoming a popular solution for many manufacturers that are looking to address marine pollution concerns.

And now one company in Cornwall has found a way for the oceans to, ahem, f**k us right back.

Ahead of Earth Day (22 April), The Natural Love Company has launched the UK’s first range of ocean plastic sex toys.

Consisting of four products, each item in the innovative new collection has an inner body that is made with 100% recycled ocean plastic.

As consumer awareness of recycled ocean plastic products rises, The Natural Love Company says that between April and October 2022 searches for ‘recycled ocean plastics’ soared by 567%.

With 400% year-on-year growth, The Natural Love Company believes that more Brits than ever are keen to enjoy a more sustainable sex life.

Commenting on the launch of the new recycled ocean plastics range, Ben Foster, Co-founder and Director of The Natural Love Company said: “As we enter this new phase of growth we’re excited to be providing consumers with the UK’s first range of recycled ocean plastic sex toys.

“Around the world, marine plastic pollution remains a major problem and as a business, we’re determined to help play our part in cleaning up the world’s oceans. There is huge potential for recycled ocean plastics and we can’t wait to hear our customers’ feedback on the new range.