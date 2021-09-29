People Are Sharing A Hilarious Clip Of A US Broadcaster Going Full Alan Partridge

An old video of an incredibly awkward interview revealing an American TV news host’s confusion over Ireland using the Euro instead of the Pound is being shared widely online.

In the clip (scroll to 7.10 in the YouTube clip above), Martin Shanahan, the CEO of Ireland’s inward investment agency the Industrial Development Agency (IDA), is quizzed about the country’s growing economy on Squawk Box, a programme on the CNBC news channel.

The conversation shifts to the impact of the weakening Euro – a change of gear that seems to befuddle co-presenter, Joe Kernen.

Kernen can’t quite wrap his head around the fact that a) Ireland is a country independent of the United Kingdom b) Ireland was one of the first countries to adopt the Euro in 1999 and c) Northern Ireland’s currency is Sterling. There’s probably a d) and an e) in there too.

As the interview with the Irish business leader from 2014 resurfaced this week, many were drawing parallels to comedy character Alan Partridge’s remorselessly ignorant comments about Ireland when receiving a pitch from TV producers.