Sleep 7 Hours A Night? We Have News For You

Kinga Howard via Unsplash

If I could sleep straight through the hours I plan to (10-6) every night, I genuinely believe my life would be problem-free.

After all, not getting enough sleep is associated with lower concentration, worse health outcomes, and even increased dementia risk (especially if you don’t get enough hours in middle age).

But reality is relentless, isn’t it? Work, life, children, and sleep disorders happen; many of us in the UK count ourselves lucky to land seven hours of sleep a night. Indeed a YouGov poll found that’s the most common sleep duration for Brits.

You may already know that the eight hours a night rule, like the 10,000 steps a day and eight glasses of water suggestions, is actually bogus.

Still, does that mean the UK’s most popular sleep session is good for us? HuffPost UK spoke to psychologist Dr Leah Kaylor, whose upcoming book discusses sleep for first responders, and sleep expert and CEO of BiOptimizers Matt Gallant about the topic.

And?

The answer is yes... and no.

“Generally speaking, seven hours of sleep *should* be enough for most adults,” Matt told us.

“The problem is that even though we may sleep for seven at night, what really matters is the quality of sleep you’re getting. If you’re waking up frequently at night (and you might not realise it), then you’re probably missing out on critical deep sleep and REM sleep.”

Dr Kaylor seems to agree, telling HuffPost UK that while “the average adult thrives on 7–9 hours of sleep per night,” it can vary from person to person.

“Our need for sleep changes as we grow, influenced by the physical and mental demands of each stage of life,” she adds.

Researchers have found that, on average, women need more sleep than men. Younger and older people, pregnant people, those going through menopause, and people with different health conditions can all need more sleep too.

How can I tell if seven hours is enough for me?

How you feel when you wake up is “a better indicator than time in bed” at gauging whether your sleep pattern is right for you, Matt says.

“You know you’re getting enough sleep if you wake up without an alarm clock, feel alert and refreshed when you wake up, and if your energy is consistent throughout the day,” he told HuffPost UK.

Dr Kaylor has a more unorthodox approach: “One of the best ways to figure out how much sleep you personally need is to go on a vacation,” she said.

“When you have the luxury of taking a vacation that isn’t jam-packed with activities, you can really tune into your body,” she continued.

“Without the pressure of an alarm clock, you can let your body fall asleep when it feels right and wake up naturally.”

