Is Blending Your Fruit Healthier Than Juicing It?

Anastasia Dobrusina via Getty Images Girl showing a glass of green smoothie

Whatever form your obsession with fruit takes, its safe to suggest that the more vitamin-loving foodies among us have at least considered buying either a blender or a juicer.

One provides easy, personalised smoothies; the other (more intense) machine presses the fruit from veggies and fruits for a nutritious sip. But if you’re in it for the health benefits, Dr. Karan Raj has some thoughts.

The doctor, who’s known for debunking medical myths and sharing his own know-how on TikTok, recently posted a video about the topic. “Is blending fruit actually good for you, or does it destroy the fibre and the nutrients?” he began to TikTok, before comparing its pros and cons to those of juicing.

So, we thought we’d share his wisdom:



Blending is basically pre-digestion

Dr. Raj shares that blending your fruit into a smoothie is essentially the same as skipping the chewing part ― but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s worse for you.

“If fibre can survive your stomach acid and intestines, it can survive 30 seconds in a blender,” the doctor points out. “The cell walls, structures, and fibres of plants are largely preserved when they’re blended,” he adds.

With that said, the type of fruit you use matters. “Depending on the type of fruit you use for your smoothie, it can actually unlock or release more nutrients, making it more available to the body,” Dr. Raj says.

For instance, the seeds of fruits ― which we usually don’t eat, or can’t chew before swallowing ― can release phytonutrients when blended.

Lastly, it’s easier to eat more fruit if you’re drinking it in smoothie form. “This is especially beneficial for those who struggle to consume their daily recommended amount of fruits and vegetables,” Dr. Raj says. He adds that those who struggle to chew can benefit from the drink, as well.



What about juicing?

Unfortunately, it seems an apple juice a day won’t necessarily keep Dr. Raj away. “Blending is absolutely fine, but juicing, on the other hand, can often deprive you of most of the pulp and the fibre,” he shared.

This is because, while the fibre-rich seeds, skins, and more from the fruit and veggies in smoothies are simply whizzed into a paste, those from juiced fruits and veggies are removed entirely to access the juice.

“It’s not a big deal once in a while, but if you’re diabetic, then removing the fruit’s fibre allows the fruit juice’s fructose to be absorbed more quickly, allowing for more spikes in blood glucose,” Dr. Raj says.

