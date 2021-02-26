Is It Better To Have Sex In The Morning Or At Night?

Early birds prefer to get to bed early and wake up early, whereas night owls would rather stay up late and sleep in — but do our internal clocks tick the same way when it comes to our appetite for sex?

One 2015 survey from the sex toy company Lovehoney found that men tend to want sex in the morning hours between 6am and 9am, while women tend to be in the mood at night between 11pm and 2am.