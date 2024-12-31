Is This 100-Year-Old Beauty Hack Really 'Botox In A Sticker'?

Max Chernishev via Getty Images

“The uglier you go to sleep, the prettier you wake up” is a popular mantra across the skin care side of TikTok. Creators post videos of themselves covered in all kinds of beauty products, using gadgets that, despite looking ridiculous at night, promise to enhance beauty in their “morning shed.”

One of the most popular beauty tools of late has actually been around since at least the late 1800s, promising a noninvasive way to keep wrinkles at bay — wrinkle patches.

Advertisement

Worn primarily at night, wrinkle patches (sometimes referred to as face-taping) are commonly touted as a cost-effective, noninvasive method to prevent wrinkles — particularly for those looking for a needle-free method.

Hulton Archive via Getty Images Silent screen star Gloria Swanson plays Norma Desmond, who wears wrinkle patches in "Sunset Boulevard."

“Frownies” was the name for the original wrinkle patch from 1889. It simply consisted of paper with a water-activated adhesive backing, but wrinkle patches today can range from silicone patches to precut strips of medical tape. Some anti-aging crusaders even go the DIY route and practice face-taping with kinesiology tape, silicone scar tape, surgical tape or even Scotch tape.

Advertisement

According to Dr. Hannah Kopelman, a New York-based dermatologist, face-taping and facial patches work by temporarily pulling the skin taut and immobilizing the facial muscles that form wrinkles. Well, in theory, anyway.

While there’s no shortage of creators across platforms like TikTok preaching their love of face-taping and wrinkle patches, when it comes to scientifically backed methods of preventing wrinkles, dermatologists aren’t so convinced of the benefits of wrinkle patches and skin-taping.

“As much as we want to find that anti-aging holy grail, face-taping is not a long-term, viable solution for wrinkles,” said Dr. Susan Massick, an Ohio-based board-certified dermatologist and clinical associate professor of dermatology at Ohio State University.

Advertisement

Some users may see a slight improvement with skin-taping and wrinkle patches when peeling them off during their “morning shed.” However, according to the dermatologists we interviewed, the anti-aging benefits of face-taping and wrinkle patches are, sadly, temporary at best.

“It is likely that any temporary benefits from face-tape application will quickly wear off upon removal of face tape as gravity and baseline skin support take over,” said Dr. Angela Casey, an Ohio-based dermatologist.

Casey and Massick both note that, to date, there are no clinical studies proving an anti-aging benefit to face-taping or using wrinkle patches.

Advertisement

Why It Doesn’t Really Work Long-Term

To understand why face-taping and wrinkle patches are not as effective at preventing wrinkles as clinically proven methods like Botox and retinoids, it’s helpful to understand how wrinkles develop in the first place. According to dermatologists, there are two types of wrinkles: dynamic and static.

Wrinkles that form when you emote — crows feet that form around your eyes when you smile or the 11s lines that form in between your eyes when you furrow your brow — are known as “dynamic wrinkles.” Once you stop emoting, these lines typically disappear.

However, if they don’t disappear, there’s a good chance they’ve developed into the second type of wrinkle — static.

Advertisement

According to Massick, while face-taping and wrinkle patches may limit facial movements and smooth out dynamic wrinkles temporarily, they won’t do much to impact static wrinkles.

That’s because, although repeated facial movements over time will indeed impact the development of static wrinkles, this is not the only way static wrinkles form.

“Wrinkle formation is influenced by so many factors — genetics, sun exposure, lifestyle habits and skin care routines — that face-taping alone isn’t going to dramatically delay aging,” Kopelman said.

Advertisement

Dr. Mary Alice Mina, an Atlanta-based double-board-certified dermatologist, notes that other aging factors, including collagen and elastin loss, muscle loss, bone resorption and fat displacement, can also influence these lines to form.

“[Skin-taping] doesn’t target issues of muscle atrophy, fat and bone loss, and loss of collagen and elastin,” Mina said.

Can Wrinkle Patches Prevent Sleep Wrinkles?

Much to the dismay of many a side- and stomach-sleeping skin care aficionado, most dermatologists agree — sleeping on your back is the best way to prevent wrinkles.

Advertisement

“When you sleep on your side or stomach, your face gets compressed against the pillow, creating folds in the skin. Over time, this can lead to sleep lines that eventually become permanent,” Kopelman said.

Not wanting to give up their favourite sleeping positions, some turn to face-taping and wrinkle patches to help fend off sleep-position-induced wrinkles.

“While taping may help, its benefits are limited,” Massick said. “It can’t reverse the consistent and prolonged compression of the skin from the pressure of laying on one side of the face for both side and stomach sleepers.”

Advertisement

Can You Prevent Wrinkles If You Start Face-Taping When You’re Young?

With the rise of social media, more and more teens and young adults are taking their skin care seriously. While those with solidly formed static wrinkles may only see temporary benefits from skin-taping, could younger folks see any benefit in using wrinkle patches or practicing facial taping in the long term?

“When it comes to long-term benefits, I’d say the evidence is still lacking,” said Kopelman. Casey agrees, saying there are no clinical studies that support a long-term benefit from face-taping.

“In theory, someone who tapes their face every night for years might see some improvement compared to someone who doesn’t, simply because they’ve reduced repetitive muscle movements that cause wrinkles to form,” said Kopelman.

Advertisement

So if you’re not willing to gamble on an anti-aging method that might work “in theory,” it’s best to stick to proven anti-aging methods.

“I always tell my patients that managing expectations is key — and if you’re looking for a noticeable difference, evidence-based treatments like Botox or professional-grade skincare are far more effective,” he said.

Who Shouldn’t Try Face-Taping?

Although face-taping and facial patches are relatively noninvasive, our dermatologists warn that it may not be appropriate for some patients — particularly those with certain skin conditions or who experience irritation from adhesives.

Advertisement

“Adhesives are a common skin irritant for sensitive skin, especially those with chronic inflammatory skin conditions such as eczema, rosacea or contact dermatitis,” Massick said. “If you have a history of allergy to adhesives and Band-Aids, the glue on the face tape will irritate your skin as well.”

And even if you don’t currently experience adhesive-induced skin sensitivity, Casey also cautions that individuals can develop a sensitivity to adhesives over time, particularly with repeated exposure (say, if you applied adhesives to your face every night for years on end).

Our dermatologists also advise to avoid skin-taping or wrinkle patches if you use skin care products with active or irritating ingredients.

Advertisement

“If you incorporate a nightly skincare regimen that may include retinoids or other active ingredients, the occlusive tape will heighten the concentration, which can also exacerbate skin irritation,” Massick said.

Casey notes to be even more careful if you regularly use retinol products.