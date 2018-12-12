That means it’ll take Gloucestershire residents two hours to download an average-length TV show on Netflix – versus just four minutes for people downloading the same show in Birmingham. So a pretty big difference.

Residents of Greenmeadows Park in Bamfurlong, Gloucestershire, have the slowest broadband in the country, with an average of just 0.14Mbps. People who live is Abdon Avenue in Birmingham, meanwhile, have the fastest broadband at more than 265Mbps.

These households (26%) are getting by on less than 10Mbps – which is the level Ofcom says is the “bare minimum” for a modern household, according to a new report.

More than a quarter of homes in the UK don’t have enough broadband speed to fulfil a typical family’s internet needs – such as downloading films or watching a series on Netflix (obviously).

Dani Warner, broadband expert for uSwitch, who conducted the annual survey, says that when it comes to people getting faster download speeds, the biggest hurdle is that people are unaware their internet could be faster.

But what can you do if your broadband is terrible? Can you speed it up by turning it on and off again? Or is it just a matter of geography?

Edd Dawson, CEO of Broadband, a consumer support group helping people to find the best broadband, explains: “If your provider’s technical support team is telling you that your line’s fine and everything’s working as expected, you may need to do some homework.”

The first thing you should do is check your speed, says Dawson, and see if it matches the speed you were promised by your provider. A speed test tool – like this one – will show your download speed, upload speed and what’s called a ping result. The lower the number for the ping result, the more responsive your connection is.

Quick Fixes

1. Turn It Off And On Again

Yes, this is the cliché answer for any IT problem, but there’s a reason for that: sometimes it works. If your broadband is generally okay but seems to have slowed down this once, it might be worth seeing if a reboot solves it.

“It’s best to switch off the power and leave it for 30 to 60 seconds,” advises Dawson. “When you power the router back on, your router will re-sync with your

telephone exchange and can potentially improve your connection speed.”

2. Try Moving Your Router

If you’re having regular problems, try moving your router before investing in any bigger solutions – its location will have some bearing on the speed.

Dawson advises placing your wireless router as high up as possible, such as on a table or shelf; keep it as centrally located in your property as you are able. “Don’t place it on the floor under a desk, and keep it away from power sockets and other wireless devices,” he adds.

3. Change The Channel

A common cause of wireless interference – which can slow your broadband down – comes from other networks nearby (i.e. your neighbours watching endless series on Netflix). The more networks in range, the more interference is likely.

Most people don’t change from the default channel on their router – Dawson recommends trying channel one (your individual manual will tell you how to do this) as this is usually not used as a default, giving you more of a monopoly.