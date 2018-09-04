Health officials have urged adults to check their risk of having a heart attack or stroke using a free online tool.

The Heart Age Test, developed by experts, asks people over the age of 30 to answer a series of questions about their lifestyle and physical health.

If the tool estimates that an individual’s “heart age” is higher than their actual age, they will be told they have an increased chance of having a heart attack or stroke and advised how to cut this risk.

The test has been completed more than 1.9 million times, Public Health England (PHE) said, with four out of five people (78%) recording a heart age higher than their actual age.

More than a third (34%) had a heart age more than five years above their real age and 14% found it was 10 years higher.