We’ve all been there - one minute you’re relaxing on a beautiful beach, the next you notice cigarette butts poking out of the sand and a discarded Coke bottle bobbing in the ocean.

If you’re sick of seeing rubbish, we’ve rounded up some of the easy ways you can help to keep your favourite beach litter free this summer.

Help out with a two minute spring clean

If you’re short of time but still want to help out - why not spend the first two minutes of every beach trip picking up litter?

The #2minutebeachclean is an idea generated by Beach Clean Network, a not-for-profit organisation in Cornwall.

It might seem insignificant in the grand scheme of things but it is important.

“Every piece of plastic that you remove from the marine environment is no longer a danger to the animals that still live there. They won’t break down into micro plastics, strangle seabirds or mammals or end up being ingested.” explains the Beach Clean Network.

If you can convince friends and family to help out too, you could help to make a real difference.