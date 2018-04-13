Sperm Whale Killed After Swallowing 29kg Of Man-Made Rubbish

A dead sperm whale found off the coast of southern Spain was killed after swallowing 29kg of rubbish.

A necropsy of the endangered marine mammal, which beached near a lighthouse in Cabo de Palos in the region of Murcia in February, found the mass of man-made waste, including bags, ropes, nets, raffia sacking and a drum, in its stomach and intestine.

The whale, a male juvenile measuring almost 10m in length and 6.5kg in weight, died because it was unable to digest or dislodge the mostly plastic materials and may have also suffered a rupture in its digestive system