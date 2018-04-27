Isis Propaganda Websites Shut Down In Attempt To Curb Terror Group's Online Influence

Some of the Islamic State’s most prominent propaganda websites have been hit by a coordinated cyber strike by European countries, in an attempt to curb the terror group’s online influence.

The “simultaneous multinational takedown” of Isis-branded media outlets on Wednesday and Thursday targeted the Amaq News Agency, al-Bayan radio, Halumu and Nashir news.

Rob Wainwright, executive director of Europol, the EU’s law enforcement agency, said the “groundbreaking” operation had involved the UK, US and France along with five other countries.

“We have punched a big hole in the capability of Isis to spread propaganda online and radicalise young people in Europe,” he said.

The attack aimed to disrupt the technical resilience of the terrorist online infrastructure, Wainwright added. The seized data is expected to help authorities identify the administrators behind Isis media outlets and “potentially radicalised individuals on European soil and beyond”.