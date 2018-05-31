An Islamic State supporter who called for jihadis to attack Prince George has brought his trial to a halt with a dramatic change of plea.

Husnain Rashid, of Nelson, Lancashire, had maintained his innocence throughout proceedings at Woolwich Crown Court, but on Thursday unexpectedly admitted a string of terror offences.

The 32-year-old admitted to using a Telegram chat group to call on supporters to target the four-year-old heir to the throne on October 13, who had started at Thomas’s Battersea, in south-west London, a month earlier.

He also posted suggestions of which British football stadiums terrorists could strike, following the deadly attack outside Besiktas’s ground in Turkey, his trial previously heard.

Judge Andrew Lees told the defendant: “For the past week I have listened to the most disturbing allegations.

“You have admitted these allegations of encouraging others to commit terrorist activities and publishing statements to encourage the killing of others.

“It is inevitable that you will receive a very lengthy prison sentence and there will be a consideration of a life prison sentence.

“The question of your future dangerousness and the protection of the public is a matter that I will have to give very careful consideration.”