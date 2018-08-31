Islamic State Terrorist Jailed For Life For Plotting To Assassinate Theresa May

Metropolitan Police/PA Naa’imur Zakariyah Rahman had plotted to kill the Prime Minister Theresa May

An Islamic State (IS) terrorist has been jailed for life with a minimum of 30 years for a plot to kill Theresa May.

Naa’imur Zakariyah Rahman, 21, planned to bomb the gates of 10 Downing Street, kill guards and then attack the Prime Minister with a knife or gun.

He had pledged allegiance to IS and collected what he thought was an explosives-packed puffa jacket and rucksack when he was arrested last November.

The drifter, originally from Birmingham, thought he was being helped by an IS handler when in fact he was talking to undercover officers.

He was snared by a network of undercover counter-terrorism officers from the Metropolitan Police, the FBI and MI5 in November of last year.