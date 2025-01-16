'It Couldn't Grow Any Less': Kay Burley Mocks Minister Over Latest Economic Data

Jonathan Reynolds and Kay Burley Sky News

Kay Burley mocked a government minister following the latest set of underwhelming economic figures.

The Office for National Statistics announced that the economy grew by 0.1% in November.

It was the first growth in three months, but was lower than the 0.2% that economists expected.

On Sky News this morning, Burley asked business secretary Jonathan Reynolds: “What do you think of today’s GDP figures? Not as good as expected.”

He replied: “The economy growing is always good.”

Laughing, the presenter hit back: “0.1%. It couldn’t grow any less.”

But the minister said: “The economy is growing, inflation down yesterday, government borrowing costs coming down yesterday. All of that’s good, it’s an endorsement of the plan for change. But I’m not satisfied, I want more.

“I think people under-estimate how committed this government is to making what would at times have been too difficult decisions in British politics to get growth where it needs to be, and that is what this government is committed to.”

Responding to the ONS figures, chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “I am determined to go further and faster to kickstart economic growth, which is the number one priority in our plan for change.

“That means generating investment, driving reform and a relentless commitment to root out waste in public spending, and today I will be pressing regulators on what more they can do to deliver growth.

“After fourteen years of economic stagnation, this Government’s number one mission is to grow our economy. I will fight every day to deliver that growth and put more money into working people’s pockets.”

But shadow chancellor Mel Stride said: “Labour inherited the fastest growing economy in the G7, now we are stagnating. They are killing investment and jobs.

“This is the third month in a row of disappointing growth figures. The chancellor seems content with burying her head in the sand and blaming the previous government, but this is a crisis made in Downing Street. We need an urgent change of course.”

Lib Dem Treasury spokesperson Daisy Cooper said: “The chancellor has put the handbrake on the economy with her misguided jobs tax and the consequence is this pitiful rate of growth.

“Every month this persists means less money in struggling families pockets and public services without the funding they need.

“After years of the Conservatives’ economic vandalism, the public was crying out for change but this new government is falling well short of fixing this mess.”