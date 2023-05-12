It Turns Out Getting 'Morning Wood' Isn't Just For Men

zeljkosantrac via Getty Images Woman relaxing on a bed and stretching hands.

Typically, we associate morning sex, morning arousal, and even wet dreams with men.

But as 18% of women can tell you, they can and do get aroused throughout the night, and wake up with their own morning glory – poised and ready for a good shag before the day has started.

There is, of course, a science behind this.



Fresh morning beans



Advertisement

According to Dr Karan Rajan, (MRCS MBBS BSc), an NHS surgeon, women can get morning wood, also known as “morning bean”, too.

Apparently, throughout the night, penises get erect between three and five times a night. This is known as “nocturnal penile tumescence” and vaginas experience similar arousals throughout the night known as “nocturnal clitoral tumescence” or, put more simply, clitoral boners.

This is because the clitoris is filled with erectile tissue and in both men and women, parasympathetic activity is more heightened during REM sleep meaning more blood flow to the genitals, more swelling and more engorgement and swelling of genitals.

As the night goes on, we get more REM sleep, including just before we wake up which results in morning bean, or as some call it, morning dew.

Advertisement

The reason it’s less obvious in vaginas is that most of the clitoris is actually internal. It’s around four inches long on average and this means most of the morning bean isn’t visible.

Morning sex is good for you

If you do find yourself experiencing some morning bean, it might be worth knowing that there are health benefits of morning sex, too.