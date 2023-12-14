'It Was Nuts': Mark Wahlberg Says He Crashed A Frat Party With His Daughter Ella

Mark Wahlberg called the experience of partying with his daughter Ella "incredible." Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

It looks like Marky Mark took his good vibrations straight to college.

While promoting “The Family Plan,” his new movie about a secret spy-turned-dad, actor Mark Wahlberg spoke with Entertainment Tonight over the weekend about how he crashed a frat party with his 20-year-old daughter, Ella.

The adorable father-daughter moment happened while he was visiting her in college for parents’ weekend back in September.

“They were having the most fun I’ve ever seen anybody have, ever! Even more than her coming to Vegas,” Wahlberg, 52, said of hitting up the frat house on his trip to Clemson University in South Carolina. “I was at the frat house and, you know, a couple of spots in town.”

He added: “It was nuts. Parents’ weekend was incredible.”

The “Ted” star, who shares kids Grace, 13, Brendan, 15 and Michael, 17 with wife Rhea Durham, spoke about regretting not having a college experience after skyrocketing to fame in the entertainment industry as a teen.

“I’d still be in college. I would still be at the frat house. I’d be a 25th year senior,” he joked of forgoing higher education for Hollywood.

“The Family Plan,” which also stars Zoe Colletti, Van Crosby and Maggie Q, hits Apple TV+ on Dec. 15.