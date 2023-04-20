George Clooney Names The 'Very Famous People' Who Told Ocean's Eleven To 'F*** Right Off'

Ocean’s Eleven got a lot of attention upon its release back in 2001 thanks to its impressively star-studded cast – but it turns out the film almost had some very different actors at the centre of its action.
Leading man George Clooney, has claimed that “some very famous people” told producers to “fuck right off” when they were approached about joining the cast.
During a discussion with director Steven Soderbergh at the TCM Classic Film Festival, the Oscar winner explained (via Entertainment Weekly): “Steven had just done Erin Brockovich and Traffic, and he was nominated [at the Oscars] for directing both films. So, people really wanted to work with Steven.”
“That said,” Steven interjected. “Some people did say no to us.”
George then agreed: “Some very famous people told us to fuck right off. Mark Wahlberg, Johnny Depp. There were others.”
“They regret it now,” he joked, before adding: “I regret doing fucking Batman.”
It was previously reported that Owen and Luke Wilson had also been approached about playing the Malloy twins in Ocean’s Eleven, but had to decline due to existing film commitments.
The roles ended up going to Scott Caan and Casey Affleck.
Alongside George as Danny Ocean, the first Ocean’s Eleven film starred Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Don Cheadle and Matt Damon.
Carl Reiner, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Suzy Eddie Izzard and Al Pacino went on to join the cast in subsequent sequels.
A female-led reboot, Ocean’s 8, was released in 2018, starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham-Carter, Mindy Kaling, Anne Hathaway, Awkwafina and Rihanna.