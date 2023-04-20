George Clooney Names The 'Very Famous People' Who Told Ocean's Eleven To 'F*** Right Off'

George Clooney at the TMC Classic Film Festival Charley Gallay via Getty Images

Ocean’s Eleven got a lot of attention upon its release back in 2001 thanks to its impressively star-studded cast – but it turns out the film almost had some very different actors at the centre of its action.

Leading man George Clooney, has claimed that “some very famous people” told producers to “fuck right off” when they were approached about joining the cast.

Advertisement

During a discussion with director Steven Soderbergh at the TCM Classic Film Festival, the Oscar winner explained (via Entertainment Weekly): “Steven had just done Erin Brockovich and Traffic, and he was nominated [at the Oscars] for directing both films. So, people really wanted to work with Steven.”

George Clooney as Danny Ocean in Ocean's Eleven Moviestore/Shutterstock

“That said,” Steven interjected. “Some people did say no to us.”

George then agreed: “Some very famous people told us to fuck right off. Mark Wahlberg, Johnny Depp. There were others.”

Johnny Depp leaving court last year Drew Angerer via Getty Images

Advertisement

“They regret it now,” he joked, before adding: “I regret doing fucking Batman.”

It was previously reported that Owen and Luke Wilson had also been approached about playing the Malloy twins in Ocean’s Eleven, but had to decline due to existing film commitments.

The roles ended up going to Scott Caan and Casey Affleck.

Mark Wahlberg at the SAG Awards in February Kevin Winter via Getty Images

A female-led reboot, Ocean’s 8, was released in 2018, starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham-Carter, Mindy Kaling, Anne Hathaway, Awkwafina and Rihanna.