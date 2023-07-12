The Solution For Itchy Mosquito Bites Is Probably In Your Kitchen

Jacques Julien via Getty Images

I’ll come clean: I hate summer. The overwhelming heat. The never-ending sweat. And yes, the mosquitoes. I’ve been autumn’s biggest fan since day dot – and stats on mosquito population booms in the UK do nothing to calm my ire.

The flies do particularly well in the summer because they thrive in warm, humid environments. And their annoying bites – which, by the way, stings because of their saliva, plus the injury to the skin – can be ridiculously itchy.

Unfortunately, scratching mosquito bits can irritate the skin further and even lead to infections.

So, we thought we’d share the Centre for Disease Control’s (CDC’s) do-it-yourself paste that is recommended for curbing the itching. And we’ll also get into how to treat all mozzy bites, and when to worry about mosquito-borne illnesses.

Immediate relief

Like mild burns, mosquito bites calm down more the quicker you respond to them. So, the CDC recommends washing the affected area with soap and water and then applying an ice pack for 10 minutes afterwards to reduce itching and swelling.

After that, it recommends a surprising hack to “help reduce the itch response” – make a baking soda and water paste, apply it to the bite, and wait for a further 10 minutes.

You’ll only need to use about a tablespoon of baking soda to make it, and try to use just enough water to form a thick paste.

After the 10 minutes have passed, you can simply wash it off.

When should I worry about mosquito bites?

Thankfully, malaria doesn’t occur in the UK. So if you’ve been bitten in Britain, you won’t catch the disease.

a high temperature, sweats and chills;

headaches and feeling confused;

feeling very tired and sleepy (especially in children);

feeling and being sick, tummy pain and diarrhoea;

loss of appetite;

muscle pains;

yellow skin or whites of the eyes;

a sore throat, cough and difficulty breathing.

The UK thankfully does not yet have mosquitoes that carry Zika, Dengue fever, or the West Nile virus. But the government says that climate change could bring them to our shores soon.

If you’ve been bitten in affected countries, you can check the symptoms for Zika here, Dengue fever here, and West Nile virus here.

Always consult your doctor for relevant medication and vaccines before travelling to countries affected by mosquito-borne diseases.