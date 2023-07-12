Health Expert Reveals Herb That Could Banish Sweaty Armpits This Summer

boytaro Thongbun / 500px via Getty Images

It’s July, meaning summer is Officially In Full Swing. And with that, comes the constant sweating – getting on the underground, heading to work, even just simply existing has us coated from head to toe.

And the recent stormy weather has things feeling clammier than ever.

In the past month, over 6,000 Brits have Googled “stop sweating” – so if you’ve been fretting, you’re absolutely not alone.

Although numerous medical procedures from Botox to weak electric currents and major surgeries can stop sweating, this one TikTok viral herb could also be the solution to a sweat-free summer.

Creators on TikTok are raving about the herb viridian sage, which is said to help stop the sweat.

As a result, Landys Chemist has seen a 2,800% increase in units sold for Viridian Sage supplements and the Vichy Clinical Control Deodorant to help with excessive sweating.

Why do we sweat?

Sweating is a natural mechanism for cooling the body and regulating temperature. As the water in our sweat evaporates, it makes our skin cool down, which is why our bodies sweat so much in the summer.

If you’re looking for a natural solution to reduce sweating, it’s worth trying viridian sage, a herb that has traditionally been used for its antiperspirant properties.

“Excessive sweating affects many individuals, whether due to menopause or hyperhidrosis,” explains Saarah Mengrani, digital marketing assistant at Landys.

How does sage work?

“Sage is packed with naturally occurring antioxidants and active compounds, sage supports the body’s natural mechanisms and promotes overall wellbeing,” says Mengrani.

Research indicates that sage contains valuable compounds like tannins that are thought to have astringent properties. They work by constricting sweat glands, which results in less sweat.

“As well as that, sage has antibacterial properties, making it an ideal ally in managing body odour commonly linked to excessive sweating. By combatting bacterial growth on the skin, sage helps maintain freshness and confidence,” says Mengrani.

How to use it

Health and beauty expert Debbie Williams (@askdebbieabouthair) took to TikTok to explain how people can use sage for their sweating.

She recommends people add two teaspoons of dry sage to a cup of water, and steep it for 10 minutes on the hob.