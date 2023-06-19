This Is Why You Feel Hornier In The Summertime

Caia Image via Getty Images

The sun has several positive effects on our bodies and general wellbeing. It makes us feel happier, improves our sleep quality, and can lower our blood pressure.

It turns out, it can also help you in the bedroom, too.

If you’ve been feeling a bit more excited than usual it’s probably not a coincidence, as our sexual desire increases in the summer.

So, what exactly is going on here?

So many people find themselves feeling friskier around this time, as the sun promotes extra release of serotonin and dopamine; the ‘feel good’ chemicals related to pleasure, blood flow, and energy.

Brits also get a boost of vitamin D when spending time in the sun, which the National Institutes of Health say is needed for erectile function – and improving sexual satisfaction.

On top of this, your partner is likely perspiring more and therefore releasing pheromones that play a part in sexual attraction and wearing less clothing to combat the heat, and it’s no surprise that couples need significantly less help getting it on in the summer.

Though most of us are feeling hornier than ever right now, research analysed by Nature & Bloom suggests that some will still struggle to make the most of their boosted libidos. The survey found that the average couple has sex just 47 times a year – less than once a week.

This is a notable drop from 2021 and 2022, when the average times a couple got down and dirty was 58 times a year. This was even lower than in 2020 as people were having sex 68 times a year – which is 1.3 times a week.

The research also found that the number of couples seeking advice on how to revive their sex life dropped by a fifth (21%) in June, compared to the first half of the year, as the warm weather seemingly spices things up.