This Erectile Dysfunction Aid Is Probably Hiding In Your Kitchen

First things first, erectile dysfunction is pretty common.

NHS Inform describes erectile dysfunction (ED), also known as impotence, as “the inability to get and maintain an erection” – and says around half of all men between 40 and 70 will have experienced it to some degree.

And it’s not just an issue facing men in their mid to late years, ED is a lot more common than many realise, affecting up to one in five men in the UK and hundreds of millions more around the world.

For some, it is a short-term problem, but for others the issue can persist for much longer.

But did you know that improving your erectile function could be as simple as sticking the kettle on?

Let us explain. According to Dr Peter Stahl, SVP of Men’s Sexual Health and Urology at Hims, studies have suggested that caffeine intake may have a positive impact on erectile function.

One study analysed the relationship between erectile dysfunction and coffee drinking. It surveyed 3,274 men over the age of 20 on their erectile health, as well as their eating and drinking habits.

The results found that men in the third or fourth quintiles of caffeine intake were less likely to report ED than men in the lowest quintile – a group mostly made up of men that did not consume caffeine.

However, before you go loading up on coffee, Dr Stahl tells HuffPost UK: “Researchers are still not certain why caffeine consumption is correlated with a lower risk of ED, and we don’t know enough yet to conclude that there is a cause and effect relationship.”

One theory, in particular, is that caffeine may cause blood vessels called helicine arteries, which are important for erectile function, to relax.

“The relaxation of these arteries makes it easier for blood to flow into the penis, which makes it easier for the penis to get and stay erect. This is similar to the way that common ED medications work,” he adds.

As of today, the jury is still out on caffeine’s relationship with ED. It is best to view caffeine as a mild aid that might help with erection difficulties, but not as a direct replacement for the scientifically proven drugs on the market.