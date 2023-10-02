It's 2023 And People With Learning Disabilities Still Face Barriers Getting Paid Work

Dmitrii Marchenko via Getty Images

Last week marked National Inclusion Week, a time dedicated to celebrating our differences and taking the action needed to make spaces, whatever and wherever they may be, more accessible for everyone. However, new research from Mencap has revealed that there’s still a lot of work to be done, especially for people living with learning disabilities in the workplace.

Commissioned by the charity in tandem with National Inclusion Week, The Work and Learning Disability Research Report shows that, concerningly, a number of hurdles still exist – both for those trying to gain paid work and those already in it.

86% of unemployed respondents living with a learning disability say they want a paid job, but 23% of them name inaccessible application forms as just one of the problems preventing them from taking up a job.

For those already in a paid job, the report states that across the board there’s a “lack of understanding and support” from management and colleagues towards staff who live with learning disabilities, and this – paired with inaccessible workspaces, IT systems and prejudice among teams – are all reasons why these staff members are leaving their jobs.

Stigma and misconceptions around learning disabilities are huge problems

Stigma against people living with disabilities, like the myth that they’re incapable of completing job requirements, is still rife in a number of industries. Based in London, 24-year-old Niaz says he’s “applied for over 60 jobs” but still hasn’t got one. “Sometimes I wait until the interview stage and then tell people I have autism and a learning disability,” he explains. “As soon as you say you have a disability, they decide you can’t do the job… So many times, I now hide it. And other people I know hide it too.”

With dreams of running his own charity to support people with learning disabilities in Zimbabwe, 29-year-old Brendan says that despite having a number of qualifications he’s never had a job. “I’ve been told, ‘You’ve got unemployment written all over you’” Brendan recalls in one shocking incident at his local job centre. “I’ve been pushing and pushing but now I give up… The problem starts with education. We would love to work, but there is not enough support for people with a learning disability.”

Niaz and Brendan’s experiences are echoed by Zeeshan Sharif, an employment case worker at the charity, whose job is to support people living with disabilities who are looking for work.

“We have people with learning disabilities applying for hundreds of jobs a week and not getting any feedback,” Zeeshan says. They recall one instance, where a candidate they supported got shut down immediately – before the job interview even began.

“He got a haircut and bought a suit to make a great impression for the interview. When we arrived, the interviewer took one look at us and said, ‘I’m sorry, he won’t be suitable for the role’ without even taking the candidate through any of the questions he’d prepared.”

Zeeshan also backs up Niaz’s claim that more and more people are hiding their learning disabilities from potential employers. “I’ve noticed people who don’t disclose their disability on applications tend to get more opportunities.”

In the same way that gender identity, ethnicity, sexuality and age shouldn’t be a determining factor in whether a candidate does or doesn’t get a job, disabilities are the same. Government research from 2022 shows that out of any disability or condition, people living with learning disabilities have the lowest unemployment rate at 74.8% – despite such a large percentage of them wanting a paid job.

Just like the rest of society, people living with disabilities have the right to have a career, earn their own money and live out their passions. A disability is a single element of who they are – they shouldn’t be reduced entirely to the conditions they live with.

How can employers make paid work more accessible, and importantly, inclusive?

“Online-only applications are a barrier for people with a learning disability,” Mencap states in its recruitment accessibility factsheet for employers.

The charity suggests accepting CVs and making application forms with illustrations and large print text as a step towards making applications more accessible. “When selecting candidates for a job, do not rule out our candidates who have little or no paid work experience. Instead of a formal interview, consider a practical assessment in the workplace or a job trial,” they continue.

But an application form is only half of the story. How do we shift attitudes, and therefore eliminate the stigma and misconceptions that hang over people living with learning disabilities and their potential to work?

“We hear of many brands and companies developing corporate values about inclusivity and equality,” Jackie O’Sullivan, Acting Chief Executive at Mencap, says. “It would be great to see them really putting this into action. Now more than ever, with so many jobs unfilled, it makes sense for companies to open their minds – and their doors – to a new workforce.”

As an example, she points out that the hospitality industry – which has notoriously been impacted by labour shortages – could benefit from hiring people with these disabilities, especially as 36% of the unemployed respondents from the survey say they’d like to work in a bar, restaurant, hotel or café.