It's A Sin Producer Teases Russell T Davies' Idea For Modern-Day Follow-Up Series

If you’re anything like us, you’re still reeling from the heartbreaking events depicted in Russell T Davies’ It’s A Sin, even a year after the show ended.

Well, while the writer has ruled out the idea of penning a second series of the Channel 4 drama, it’s been revealed that he did have a spark of an idea for a separate show featuring some of the characters.

Speaking at a Bafta TV session, producer Nicola Shindler outlined Russell’s idea, explaining (via Metro): “There was a time when there were a lot of stories in the press about young boys being manipulated online to masturbate. They were being filmed and then they were being blackmailed, essentially.

“It was young teenage boys and it was something that Russell was really concerned about.”

She continued: “It sounds like it’s not related at all, except that he thought: ’What if you cut to the present day, and what if Jill and Roscoe are going out there, trying to stop the people who are doing this?’”

Russell T Davies has won huge praise for It's A Sin Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Admitting she may have revealed too much, Nicola added: “He just wanted to pick up on that idea that one problem might have gone away, but there are still so many vulnerable people out there who need looking after, or who need some kind of attention shining on them.

“He never wrote any of it – it was a small idea. I don’t know if he’ll be cross that I’ve told people what the idea is. He just wanted to pick it up in the present day and say, ‘Look, there are still so many people out there who need some kind of protection’. That was the point of it.”

It’s been well-documented that It’s A Sin was originally supposed to have run for eight episodes, though this was eventually cut down to five.