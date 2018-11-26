Why Are 'It's A Wonderful Life' Quotes Appearing Along UK Train Tracks?

“Attaboy, Clarence!” We can’t be the only ones to have noticed quotes from the Christmas classic, ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’, cropping up on train platforms across the UK. It turns out Virgin Trains is painting the script of the festive cinema favourite along platforms the length of its route from London to Glasgow between now and mid-December to show how powerful simple acts of kindness can be, particularly around Christmas. Frank Capra’s 1946 film, starring Jimmy Stewart, follows family man George Bailey, whose suicidal thoughts on Christmas Eve prompt an intervention from his guardian angel Clarence. The angel shows George all of the lives he has touched and how different his community would be if he had never been born. Natasha Grice, from Virgin Trains, said the film “is a story of hope, redemption and kindness, which teaches us that having someone there for you when you need it the most is one of the greatest gifts you can receive”. The campaign has been developed with charity Rethink Mental Illness. Text along each platform will include online links and hashtags directing people to simple ways to intervene when someone is struggling with poor mental health.

Virgin Trains / Melange Pictures

The ‘It’s A Wonderful Line’ initiative recognises how difficult the festive period can be for some and the positive impact simple acts of kindness and friendship can have. As Clarence reminds George: “No man is a failure who has friends.” The script will stretch for 7.5km, painted next to the yellow lines along platforms running the length of the Virgin Trains route. The first section was unveiled at London Euston on 22 November and the final lines will be painted at Glasgow Central on 13 December. Rethink Mental Illness has worked with Virgin Trains since May 2017, training its staff in how to deal with mental health issues they might experience during their working day and in their personal life. One of Virgin’s train managers in the North West, Gary, recalls how grateful he was for the training when, in November, he spotted a woman out of the corner of his eye who had walked on to the tracks at Liverpool Lime Street.

Virgin Trains / Melange Pictures

In front of hundreds of passengers Gary got down onto the tracks, knowing from his training that it’s important to be on the same level as the person you’re talking to. The woman, who had a knife, told Gary: “I just want to die.” Gary knew he needed to act quickly. “I said, ‘we’ve all got problems’ and I took her through a few options of support. She wasn’t having it at first, it was a long process,” he said. “She felt everyone was against her in that moment. But I used my training and we agreed to both get off the tracks. “Eventually, I’m lifting her up, putting my arm around her and walking her past the crowds.”

Virgin Trains / Melange Pictures