ITV Defends Love Island's Laura Whitmore Following Aftersun Ofcom Complaints

ITV has defended Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore, following Ofcom complaints made about the show’s spin-off Aftersun.

Earlier this week, it was revealed Sunday’s edition of the companion show attracted 427 complaints to the TV watchdog, most of them relating to remarks made about contestant Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and the treatment of former Islander Jacques O’Neill during his interview.

Referring to a reported intimate moment between Ekin-Su and George Tasker, host Laura said: “Once again Ekin-Su swore that nothing happened with George and it seems Davide doesn’t believe her.”

Guest Tom Grennan then said: “It deffo happened though didn’t it,” as regular panellist Darren Harriott continued: “She said her head never turned but I think her hand might have turned, and possibly wrist.”

Laura then turned to fellow guest Sian Welby to ask for her take on the situation.

Later in the show, Laura spoke to Jacques following his exit from the villa last week.

Jacques appeared hours after the release of a newspaper interview, in which he said life in the villa had “broken” him and called appearing on Love Island “the worst decision of my life”.

At the time, viewers on social media remarked that Jacques seemed downcast and withdrawn during his chat with Laura.

Responding to the criticisms of her discussion about Ekin-Su, ITV has now said (via Metro): “Laura is the presenter of the show, and part of that role is to pose questions to the panel and discuss events in the villa.

“We do not condone trolling against either our host or our Islanders and any subsequent elevation of these comments.”

ITV also defended Jacques’ interview, continuing: “We had various measures in place to ensure Jacques’ welfare was prioritised at all times ahead of and during his appearance on Aftersun.

“This included a full briefing with show producers to outline the show’s content and likely questioning, a conversation with Laura before and after the show was recorded, and chaperoning from both a welfare producer and a member of his family while he was in studio.

“Should an Islander not wish to participate in the Aftersun recording, we would always respect that decision.”

Earlier this week, it was also revealed the main show had attracted almost 3,000 complaints about “alleged bullying and misogynistic behaviour” from the male Islanders in the villa.