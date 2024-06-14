ITV Reacts To Reports Of 'Panic Stations' Behind The Scenes Of Its Daytime Shows

Good Morning Britain hosts Ed Balls and Susanna Reid Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

ITV has shut down reports claiming some of its top daytime stars have been left “fearing” for the security of their jobs.

On Thursday, The Sun published an article citing an undisclosed source, who claimed it was “panic stations” behind the scenes of ITV’s flagship daytime shows, as a result of “falling ratings and “advertising revenues”.

According to the tabloid, select stars at Good Morning Britain, This Morning and Loose Women were all potentially in the “firing line”, but a spokesperson has now played down these claims.

“This isn’t true,” a rep told The Mirror. “ITV’s Daytime shows have never had a better connection with viewers reaching 7.5 million weekly. They are amongst the most popular on ITVX and reach millions more across digital platforms.

“Furthermore, we are very proud of our teams, both on and off screen, who produce seven and half hours of brilliant live content every weekday.”

This Morning presenters Alison Hammond, Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard

Last month, the Telegraph reported that around 200 jobs are being cut at ITV in an attempt for the broadcaster to save £50 million a year.

It’s fair to say it’s been a tumultuous few years for ITV’s trademark daytime shows.

Good Morning Britain anchor Susanna Reid has been without a permanent co-host since Piers Morgan’s infamous departure in 2021.

Three years on, Susanna now co-presents with a number of regular guest hosts, including Ed Balls, Richard Madeley, Adil Ray and Robert Rinder.

Meanwhile, last year saw the much-publicised exits of both Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby from This Morning.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby pictured on the set of This Morning in May 2023

A week later, he resigned from ITV altogether after admitting to having lied to bosses about an affair with a much younger colleague at the daytime show.

Holly subsequently took an extended break from This Morning, and returned in the summer, only to quit the show herself in October following an alleged plot to kidnap her.

She returned to our screens in January when she began presenting the most recent series of Dancing On Ice with new co-host Stephen Mulhern.

This Morning is now presented by Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, who hosted their first show together earlier this year.