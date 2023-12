I've Tested 100s Of Sex Toys – These Are The 10 Best To Gift This Christmas

Ann Summers – The U Self Love Stimulator

OK – we know it looks like nothing you’ve probably had in your bedside drawer before, but the odd-shaped vibrator is made to focus on your vulva as opposed to going straight in for the kill on the clitoris.That ‘U’ shape is designed to cradle and not penetrate – its layering technology surrounds the clitoris with deep ripples of vibration but not directly, unlike the way you’d use a bullet for example.The crucial part of using The U is that it takes time – this won’t be one of your usual speedy wham bam thank you ma’am type of orgasms, it’s a process.Because of this, you really have to commit to taking time for yourself and put more thought into your ‘self-care’ – good things come to those who wait and yup, Ann Summers aren’t messing about with what this delivers.It’s not often that we have the opportunity to learn more about our bodies and The U offers this – and once you’ve sussed out what works for you, expect a ‘wave’ type orgasm which engulfs the entire vulva.Fun fact: the founder behind the sex toy is actress Charlie Brooks , who is best-known for her role as Janine in Eastenders.