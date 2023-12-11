I've Tested 100s Of Sex Toys – These Are The 10 Best To Gift This Christmas

Biird/LELO/TNLC

What do we really want for Christmas this year... a crap shower gel and body spray set? A pack of chocolate coins? A jumper that’ll be in a charity shop by January?

No people, many of us are looking for Christmas to cum come early this year and what better gift to find under the tree (or covers) than the key to a not-so-silent night. Yup, we’re talking sex toys.

Fortunately, I’ve selfless tested my way through hundreds of sex toys over the years (I know, it’s a real low point of the job) and trust me when I say not all vibrators are created equally.

So listen up you filthy animals, because these are the 10 best toys to gift someone who’s been very, very good this year (even if it’s yourself).