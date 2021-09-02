Jack Grealish And Declan Rice Mock Hungary Fans By Drinking From Cups Thrown At Them

Michael Regan via Getty Images Jack Grealish drinks from a cup thrown from the crowd after Harry Maguire scores the third goal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The England men’s football team have reacted with defiance after facing a hostile reception during their defeat of Hungary. Gareth Southgate’s team convincingly beat their World Cup 2022 qualifier opponents 4-0 in Budapest. But it followed a torrid night marked by the England players being pelted with objects and subjected to booing while taking the knee before kick-off, amid reports the home fans aimed monkey chants at Black players. The England team took the stance against racism and discrimination throughout the summer, but faced a deafening reaction at the Puskas Arena on Thursday night. No English supporters were allowed to Budapest for the game. The antagonism between the England players and Hungary fans intensified after forward Raheem Sterling scored the game’s opening goal. Sterling took off his shirt to reveal a message to friend Steffie Gregg, who died earlier this week aged 26.

Eddie Keogh - The FA via Getty Images Raheem Sterling celebrates with Harry Kane after scoring their team's first goal wearing a T-shirt that reads "Love You Forever Steffie Gregg".

The home fans threw bottles, cups and other objects at Sterling as he celebrated. TV footage showed missiles aimed at Luke Shaw as the England left-back prepared to take a corner, and a flare tossed on the pitch after centre-back Harry Maguire scored. ITV reported that some monkey chants were aimed at Sterling and substitute Jude Bellingham, 18, as he warmed up. In the face of the hostility, two England players – Jack Grealish and Declan Rice – mocked fans after two of the goals by pretending to drink from the plastic cups hurled at them.

Michael Regan via Getty Images Declan Rice drinks from a cup that was thrown at Raheem Sterling after scoring their first goal.