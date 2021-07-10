15 Utterly Joyful Euro 2020 Moments That Have Defined England's Journey So Far

Whether football comes home or not this Sunday, nothing can take away the sheer joy the England team has brought to the country during the Euro 2020 tournament.
Win or lose, we have a national team that feels truly 21st century and who have managed to provide a sense of unity, pride and hope in a country still in the grips of the pandemic.
Here are 15 moments that have made our collective hearts swell...
1. When Mason Mount gifted his shirt to this totally overwhelmed young fan....
2. Bukayo Saka being the very personification of joy when he rebooted the World Cup unicorns...
3. When this happened to streets with ‘Southgate’ in the name across England...
4. Raheem Sterling and his son, Thiago, hanging out after Germany’s defeat...
5. When this queer fan attended a match at Wembley as his authentic self...
6. And got this response from England midfielder Jordan Henderson...
7. When Tommy Kitts rocked up to Boxpark in Croydon to lead a sing-song of Southgate You’re The One (Football’s Coming Home Again)...
8. Then when the band were whole again (sorry) when all three members reunited to perform the song on Crouchy’s Year-Late Euros: Live
9. The fan’s reaction to Harry Kane’s penalty being saved, only for the captain to slot in the rebound...
10. And Adele’s reaction too...
11. When the entire England squad led a rendition of Sweet Caroline with the fans after their semi-final victory over Denmark...
12. When Kalvin Phillips changed his England shirt after the semi-final to pay tribute to his late Granny Val...
13. When Declan Rice became an uncle “literally as the second goal went in” during the semi-final...
14. When Luke Shaw declared “we’ve created history”, asked teammate Mason Mount “what’s up with your hair?”
15. And Gareth Southgate being the boss we all want
Watch England take on Italy in the Euro 2020 Final on BBC One and ITV, Sunday at 8pm.