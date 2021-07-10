15 Utterly Joyful Euro 2020 Moments That Have Defined England's Journey So Far

Whether football comes home or not this Sunday, nothing can take away the sheer joy the England team has brought to the country during the Euro 2020 tournament. Win or lose, we have a national team that feels truly 21st century and who have managed to provide a sense of unity, pride and hope in a country still in the grips of the pandemic. Here are 15 moments that have made our collective hearts swell... 1. When Mason Mount gifted his shirt to this totally overwhelmed young fan....

Just when you think #ENG winning couldn't get any better, you see this video. ❤️ #bbceuro2020pic.twitter.com/XSNrLdUSyr — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 8, 2021

2. Bukayo Saka being the very personification of joy when he rebooted the World Cup unicorns...

Eddie Keogh - The FA via Getty Images

3. When this happened to streets with ‘Southgate’ in the name across England...

Same in Wincanton pic.twitter.com/9ZgSyxPYaU — Ang Brown (@angie1411) July 8, 2021

Peterborough has had this one for some time pic.twitter.com/c1rze2BC90 — Aileen Cheng 💙 (@aileencheng58) July 8, 2021

4. Raheem Sterling and his son, Thiago, hanging out after Germany’s defeat...

5. When this queer fan attended a match at Wembley as his authentic self...

Also, this is a really small and personal point but today was my first game at Wembley in full makeup and overtly queer (as opposed to just camp). Absolutely no issues from fans and some lovely chats.



Despite being absolutely petrified pre game, really proud of our fans 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/1TE7r6gqmy — Joe (they/them) #BLM (@joeywh1te) June 29, 2021

6. And got this response from England midfielder Jordan Henderson...

Hi Joe great to hear you enjoyed the game as you should. No one should be afraid to go and support their club or country because football is for everyone no matter what. Thanks for your support, enjoy the rest of the Euros. 💪🏻🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/xHqXgDj1h7 — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) June 30, 2021

7. When Tommy Kitts rocked up to Boxpark in Croydon to lead a sing-song of Southgate You’re The One (Football’s Coming Home Again)...

Absolute scenes at Boxpark 🙌



Atomic Kitten perform 'Whole Again' - although England fans prefer the alternate lyrics 🤣



FOOTBALL'S COMING HOME AGAIN! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/RO2gSMWFgL — Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) July 3, 2021

8. Then when the band were whole again (sorry) when all three members reunited to perform the song on Crouchy’s Year-Late Euros: Live

9. The fan’s reaction to Harry Kane’s penalty being saved, only for the captain to slot in the rebound...

We really can't get enough of these @BoxparkCroydon clips 😀



Send us your celebration videos 👇 pic.twitter.com/P0X44I8chn — England (@England) July 7, 2021

10. And Adele’s reaction too...

11. When the entire England squad led a rendition of Sweet Caroline with the fans after their semi-final victory over Denmark...

12. When Kalvin Phillips changed his England shirt after the semi-final to pay tribute to his late Granny Val...

13. When Declan Rice became an uncle “literally as the second goal went in” during the semi-final...

Most parents will say the birth of their children was the best day of their lives...



But what if your baby was born while England were reaching the final of #Euro2020? And what if your brother was playing in the game? 👀🤣 #bbceuro2020#ENG — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 8, 2021

14. When Luke Shaw declared “we’ve created history” , asked teammate Mason Mount “what’s up with your hair?”

"We've created history, but we don't want to stop here."



Well said, @LukeShaw23 👊 pic.twitter.com/0T5JbxIAFG — England (@England) July 8, 2021

15. And Gareth Southgate being the boss we all want

When you realise England are into the final of #Euro2020!#bbceuro2020#ENG — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 8, 2021