Jacob Rees-Mogg Made 'Brexit Opportunities' Minister In Boris Johnson's Mini-Reshuffle

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been made minister for Brexit opportunities and government efficiency, as Boris Johnson conducts a mini-reshuffle.

The close ally of the prime minister has been moved to the newly created post from his current role as Commons leader.

Rees-Mogg will now be a full member of the cabinet whereas previously he only had attending status.

Downing Street said the prime minister will make a “small number” changes to his ministerial team on Tuesday.

Mark Spencer, who had been chief whip, has been shunted out of his job and will replace Rees-Mogg as leader of the Commons.

It was on his watch as enforcer of party discipline that multiple Tory MPs publicly called for Johnson to resign over the partygate allegations.

Chris Heaton-Harris, the Foreign Office minister who had been trying to shore up support for Johnson, has replaced Spencer as chief whip.

The moves follow the appointment of Stephen Barclay, the Cabinet Office minister, as Johnson’s new chief of staff and Guto Harri as his new communications director.

Johnson’s future as party leader was left hanging in the balance following revelations about parties held in No.10 during lockdown.

The shake-up in the Downing Street operation is intended to placate angry Tory MPs, many of whom have demanded Johnson resign.

Many Conservative backbenchers have also condemned Johnson for trying to link Keir Starmer to Jimmy Savile.

The Labour leader was bundled into a police car for protection near parliament on Monday as he faced allegations of “protecting paedophiles” from protesters shouting about Savile.

It came after Johnson claimed Starmer “used his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile” while director of public prosecutions (DPP).