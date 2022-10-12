Jacob Rees-Mogg Enrages The Internet After He 'Criticises Reality'

Business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg was on the morning media rounds on Wednesday ISABEL INFANTES via Getty Images

Jacob Rees-Mogg has infuriated Twitter once again after his broadcasting round on Wednesday.

The business secretary was trying to defend the current state of the UK economy shortly after the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed we are on the brink of a recession.

According to the ONS data, the UK economy shrank unexpectedly by 0.3% in August, due to a range of factors including the cost of living crisis, the war in Ukraine and inflation reducing the amount people spend.

The government’s disastrous mini-budget announced in September is only exacerbate the economic decline, too.

But Rees-Mogg was pretty nonplussed by these developments on the broadcast rounds.

Instead, he accused the BBC of breaching its impartiality rules after a presenter asked how the government would respond to the economic chaos.

He told the Today programme: “I think jumping to conclusions about causality is not meeting the BBC’s requirement for impartiality. It is a commentary rather than a factual question.”

He also claimed instability in pension funds was “not necessarily” related to the mini-budget, and he played down the Bank of England’s emergency interventions to stabilise the economy.

He also told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that the government was not to blame for the sudden decline in the market days after the mini-budget was announced.

Rees-Mogg said: “I would point to the day before, when the monetary policy committee did not put up interest rates as much as the Federal Reserve had. And that was the more profound effect on markets.

That’s an actual price and that was a widening of the differential between the benchmark which is effectively the US, the low-risk investment and the UK.”

Twitter did not make much of any of these answers.

Not sure about causality, but there is certainly a correlation between bad government and taking Jacob Rees-Mogg seriously. https://t.co/iSF2Ibmkk9 — Rafael Behr (@rafaelbehr) October 12, 2022

Jacob Rees-Mogg criticises reality https://t.co/J7KNUqwthU — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) October 12, 2022

What better way to reassure the markets than to send out Jacob Rees Mogg, who thinks the key to a thriving economy is debtors prison and children sweeping chimneys. — Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) October 12, 2022

Jacob Rees-Mogg trying to mansplain his way through this interview with the great Mishal Husain is absolutely toe-curling. — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) October 12, 2022

Relieved to hear Jacob Rees-Mogg thinks the economy is in good shape — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) October 12, 2022

After Jacob Rees Mogg’s interview on @BBCr4today this morning the Government’s tactics are clear: accept no responsibility for the economic chaos they’ve caused and blame anyone or anything else that they can. — Pat McFadden (@patmcfaddenmp) October 12, 2022

Jacob Rees-Mogg says the Bank of England "intervenes from time to time" in the markets, so we shouldn't worry.



It's intervened three times in just the past two weeks. — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) October 12, 2022

There's no situation or policy that Jacob Rees-Mogg can't make worse by defending it in public — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) October 12, 2022

There was always going to come a point where bleating inanely about 'BBC impartiality', 'Remainers' or 'metropolitan elites' would cease to camouflage the intellectual vacuum at the core of the con. Conmen like Rees-Mogg & co were, of course, too stupid to understand even that. https://t.co/NbihUZx44F — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 12, 2022

Listening earlier to Jacob Rees Mogg being interviewed by Mishal Hussein on @BBCr4today alternately patronising her (over a Commons debate on fracking) and mildly bullying her on impartiality, I wondered who he was trying to convince as opposed to further alienate. — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) October 12, 2022