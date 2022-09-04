Jacob Rees-Mogg And Nadine Dorries Could Both Remain In Cabinet

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries Sky News

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries are set to remain in the cabinet under Liz Truss, according to reports.

Both ministers remained strong public supporters of Boris Johnson as Tory MPs moved to oust the prime minister.

Advertisement

The pair appeared together in Downing Street after Johnson’s final cabinet meeting to throw their weight behind Truss in the leadership contest.

Rees-Mogg, the Brexit opportunities minister, has been linked with several cabinet roles in the new government.

The Sunday Times and the Daily Telegraph both report he could be appointed business secretary and Dorries could remain as culture secretary.

It has been widely reported Dorries may also be handed a seat in the House of Lords by Johnson as a departing gift to his loyal ally.

Advertisement

Last week she continued to stand by Johnson, calling him the “most successful prime minister in a generation”.

The combative minister said Tory MPs would live to “regret” kicking him out of office.

Truss is the overwhelming favourite to win the leadership race, with polls having shown her with a comfortable lead over rival Rishi Sunak.

Voting ended on Friday afternoon and the winner will be announced at an event in central London on Monday lunchtime.