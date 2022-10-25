Jacob Rees-Mogg Resigns From Cabinet As Rishi Sunak Prepares Reshuffle

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Jacob Rees-Mogg has resigned from the cabinet, as Rishi Sunak began to assemble his new top team.

The close ally of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss has served as business secretary in the last government and recently accused Sunak of being a “socialist”.

Brandon Lewis, another Johnson ally, also quit as justice secretary on Tuesday afternoon.

Sunak took over as PM on Tuesday morning with a promise to “fix” the “mistakes” made by his two predecessors.

The new prime minister is expected to make cabinet appointments over the course of this afternoon.

Allies including former justice secretary Dominic Raab and Commons Treasury Committee chairman Mel Stride are tipped for jobs.

In an attempt to unify the Conservatives in parliament, Sunak may also seek to make appointments from across the ideological spectrum of the party.