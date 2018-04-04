Jacob Rees-Mogg Says Beano Character Walter Is 'More Macho' Than Him

Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg has dismissed suggestions he has copied his style from Walter the Softy - as the Beano character is actually “more macho”.

On Wednesday morning Beano Studios jokingly claimed it would sue the leading Brexiteer backbencher for “impersonating” their cartoon.

But speaking to BBC News, Rees-Mogg said the comparison did not make any sense.

“What can I say except apart from compared to me, Walter is Mr Muscle,” he said. “I’m a fairly weedy fellow.

“I just can’t compete with the macho behavior of Walter.”