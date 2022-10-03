Jacob Rees-Mogg Sinks Boris Johnson's Plans For A New Royal Yacht

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg. Aaron Chown - PA Images via Getty Images

Jacob Rees-Mogg sunk Boris Johnson’s plan for a new royal yacht today, saying it was not in the “realms of reality”.

The new business secretary shut down the proposal which was designed to be a successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia.

Before he left office, Johnson launched a £200 million national flagship project to look into the plans.

Liz Truss previously said she backed the idea but wanted private-sector money to help bear the cost.

But today, the new business secretary told a fringe meeting at Tory conference in Birmingham: “I think it’s a glorious distraction, I’m afraid.”

The cabinet minister told Chopper’s Politics podcast at The Telegraph: “It’s too late, it was wonderful while it lasted. There are lots of things that Tories have a sentimental attachment to. Then once they’ve gone it’s impossible to bring back.

“I think the royal yacht is in that category and we are facing a cost of living problem. I just don’t think it’s in the realms of reality to have a royal yacht when you’re facing a cost of living problem.

“Dare I say, I think it’s a ship that has sailed.”

A source close to the Royal Household said last year: “No one at the Palace wants this vessel...Charles doesn’t want it. William has no interest in it.”

And recent reports have suggested the Johnson brainwave is now on the back burner.