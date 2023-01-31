Jacob Rees-Mogg Suggests Dominic Raab Bullying Accusers Are 'Snowflakes'

Jacob Rees-Mogg Sky News

Jacob Rees-Mogg has suggested that the people accusing Dominic Raab of bullying are a bit “snowflakey”.

The Brexiteer said we had to be “careful” when talking about the bullying allegations surrounding the deputy prime minister.

Advertisement

Raab remains under investigation over alleged bullying of civil servants after an investigation was launched in November. He has denied allegations of bullying.

Asked about claims levelled at Raab and former minister Sir Gavin Williamson, Rees-Mogg told Sky News: “I think we’ve got to be slightly careful about the bullying allegations.

Even by Rees-Mogg’s standards this is outrageous. A former Leader of the House, trivialising bullying that we know has ruined lives and careers. Not only should he be ashamed of himself, but his leader and party should distance themselves from this. https://t.co/nrZPAtvZac — Dave Penman (@FDAGenSec) January 31, 2023

“We mustn’t be too snowflakey about it. People need to be able to say this job has not been done well enough and needs to be done better.

Advertisement

“It’s a very difficult line to judge. It’s not a straightforward issue in most cases. It’s how did somebody react, what did somebody say, is it reasonable to demand from senior and well-paid professionals a level of good service?

“And then you have to judge whether that line has been overstepped. But I do worry we are getting a bit snowflakey about this.”

Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA trade union for civil servants, slammed the Tory MP’s words.

“Even by Rees-Mogg’s standards this is outrageous,” he tweeted.

“A former leader of the house, trivialising bullying that we know has ruined lives and careers.

“Not only should he be ashamed of himself, but his leader and party should distance themselves from this.”

Rees-Mogg also backed Boris Johnson’s decision to keep Priti Patel on as home secretary despite her being found to have broken the ministerial code over bullying allegations.

Advertisement

And he said it is “completely sensible” for Raab to remain in place while under investigation.

At least one permanent secretary who worked with Raab has given evidence as a witness to the inquiry into his behaviour, according to the BBC.

Eight formal complaints have been made against Raab and date back to his time at the Ministry of Justice, the Foreign Office and the former Department for Exiting the European Union.

Rees-Mogg, a former business secretary, also said he believed that Johnson was a “better” prime minister than Rishi Sunak.

Asked how he thought Sunak was doing as PM, Rees-Mogg replied: “I think he’s doing perfectly competently.

“Look I made no bones about the fact I thought Boris Johnson was a better prime minister and I wanted him to remain.”

Advertisement

The outspoken backbencher is proving to be a headache for Sunak.

It was recently announced that he has been handed his own TV show on GB News.

Last night Rees-Mogg attacked the government over its anti-strikes legislation, calling the bill “badly written” and “an extreme example of bad practice”.

He said he was a “supporter” of the proposed law’s aims, but criticised the lack of detail when it should “set out clearly what it is trying to achieve”.

He was speaking in the Commons as MPs debated the proposed new law, which would see minimum service levels set for vital services.