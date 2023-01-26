Jacob Rees-Mogg Gets His Own TV Show On GB News

Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg. Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

Former Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg is joining GB News to host his own programme.

The hardline Brexiteer and Boris Johnson loyalist will “debate the hot topics of the day”, according to the broadcaster.

The MP for North East Somerset is the third Conservative MP to present their own show on the channel.

Esther McVey presents a weekly show with her husband Philip, while Dehenna Davison used to host The Political Correction on Sundays.

Rees-Mogg is an outspoken MP and his show might prove a headache for prime minister Rishi Sunak.

GB News said he will also take the show on tour around the country, broadcasting in front of live audiences.

Rees-Mogg was Brexit opportunities minister and served briefly as business secretary. He resigned from the Cabinet in October and returned to the backbenches.

He said: “GB News is a bastion of free speech which clearly has its finger uniquely on the pulse of public opinion and does not talk down to its viewers and listeners.

“I have been impressed by the channel’s independent-mindedness and its determination to talk to people with many different perspectives, which is exactly what I will do on my programme.”